CPD: 1 dead following early morning shooting at Rivers Edge Apartments

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia Police are investigating a fatal shooting that left a man dead around 6 a.m. Tuesday.
The shooting happened at the Rivers Edge Apartments located at 1 Catawba Circle in Columbia.
The victim was pronounced dead by EMS at the scene.
Investigators are working to gather more information regarding any suspects and the circumstances that led to the shooting.
Anyone with any information is asked to call crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
