TROPICS: Invest 94L could bring moisture to the Carolinas this week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Heads up! A tropical wave south of Bermuda could impact the U.S. this week.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
- We’re keeping a close eye on Invest 94L, which is located south of Bermuda.
- The system has a medium chance of developing into a named system in the next 5 days as it drifts west-northwest toward the U.S.
- Regardless of development, the Carolinas could see some of its moisture move inland with an onshore flow over the next few days.
- The next name on the 2020 Atlantic Storm List is Sally.
First Alert Weather Story:
We’re keeping a close eye on Invest 94L, which could develop into a named storm.
The National Hurricane Center has given this tropical wave a medium chance of development in the next five days.
The wave is generally moving west-northwest toward the U.S.
Some slow development is possible as this system gets closer to the U.S. over the next few days.
However, regardless of development, the Carolinas could see some of the system’s moisture move inland with an onshore flow over the next few days in the form of scattered rain and storms.
Rip currents and surf could also be a concern along the coast.
The next name on the 2020 Atlantic Storm List is Sally.
Stay with your WIS First Alert Weather Team for further updates.
