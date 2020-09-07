Procession scheduled in N. Charleston for EMT who died from COVID-19

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An ambulance service will hold a procession for one of its own Monday who died from complications of COVID-19 last week.
Keith Brown, 48, died Wednesday morning. He worked for 17 years in EMS for many local agencies, most recently for MedTrust medical transport.
Brown was the first MedTrust employee to die from COVID-19 and the third EMT in the state to die from the illness.
His wife, Patrice Brown, a nurse herself, said he enthusiastically cared for everyone he could up until the second he got sick.
Monday’s procession begins at 11 a.m. at Murray’s Mortuary on Rivers Avenue and will end at the Alfred Williams Community Center.
