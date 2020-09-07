No arrests made five years after 7-year-old fatally shot at birthday party

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Five years ago, a 7-year-old from Charlotte was shot and killed at a birthday party on Labor Day weekend in 2015.
Police continue to work to solve the murder of Kevin Rodas, who was fatally shot while grabbing candy from a pinata at a party.
The five-year anniversary of the child’s death was Saturday.
Rodas would have been 12 years old.
No arrests have been made in the case.
Rodas’ family has been begging the public to help investigators. Just a year ago, North Gov. Roy Cooper announced the State is offering a reward of up to $5,000 in addition to any reward being offered locally, to find the boy’s killer.
Rodas was one of five victims killed over that Labor Day weekend in Charlotte.
“He was my happiness. My son, they killed him because he didn’t know to run. He told me every day, ‘Mom, I love you so much.’ Every day he said, ‘Mom, I love you so much.’ I would say I love you more. He would say ‘Me more. Me more. Me more.’ He told me,” his mother Gladis Rodas told WBTV last year.
Anyone with information on the investigation is asked to call police.
