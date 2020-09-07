Kershaw school officials say it’s the only Midlands district taking thermal temperature scans

“One of the first things I know for kindergarten is we normally have tables where the students sit in groups of four to five and so those tables have been removed and now we have individual desks that are six feet apart. This year, we are going to have individual school supplies for each and every student. We’re also creating math manipulative boxes and reading tools for each student to have so they do not have to share materials this year,” said Lugoff Elementary kindergarten teacher, Amanda Hicks.