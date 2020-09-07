First Alert Forecast: Rain and humidity return this week in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We hope you’ve enjoyed the sunny, dry weather over the past few days because conditions are about to change.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight, we’ll see mostly clear skies. It will be comfortable with low temperatures in the 60.
· Rain/storm chances increase Tuesday afternoon through Friday. Some areas will see more rain than others, with rain chances around 40-50% for now.
· Storms are in your weekend forecast as well (50%). Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.
· We’re also tracking activity in the tropics.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Monday night, we’ll see mostly clear courtesy of high pressure over the area. It will be comfortable with low temperatures in the low to mid 60s.
High pressure will move away from the area for the rest of the week, giving way to rising humidity levels and rain chances in the Midlands.
Rain chances will be going up Tuesday afternoon through Friday as we track increasing moisture over the Midlands. No day will be a washout. Some areas will see more rain than others.
On Tuesday, rain chances are around 20% for most areas, but slightly higher for the eastern Midlands. Otherwise, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s.
Wednesday through Friday, rain chances are around 40-50%, so have your rain gear handy. We’ll be adjusting the forecast. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.
A few more showers and storms are your forecast Saturday and Sunday (50% chance). Highs will be in the mid 80s.
We’re keeping a close eye on activity in the tropics. Tropical Storm Paulette continues to move over the open waters of the Atlantic Ocean with no threat to land at this time.
Tropical Storm Rene, located near the Cabo Verde Islands,formed Monday afternoon and continues moving west-northwest over the eastern Atlantic Ocean. The system will affect those islands with heavy rain and gusty winds. It is forecast to become a tropical storm soon.
One more wave near Bermuda has a 30% chance of development in the next five days as it drifts westward.
The next two names on the 2020 Atlantic Storm List are Rene and Sally.
Tonight: Mostly Clear and Comfortable. Low temperatures in the 60s.
Tuesday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Showers (20-30%). Highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.
Wednesday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Storms (50%). Highs in the mid 80s.
Thursday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. A Few Shower and Storms (40%). Highs in the upper 80s.
Friday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers (40%). Highs in the upper 80s.
Saturday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers and Storms (50%). Highs in the mid 80s.
Sunday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers and Storms (50%). Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
