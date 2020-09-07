First Alert Forecast: Humidity increases today, good chance of rain Wednesday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Say goodbye to lower humidity and sunny skies! The humidity will be back in full force this afternoon.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Humidity increases this afternoon, just a 20% chance of storms.
· Tropical moisture from Invest 94L will move into region Wednesday increasing rain chances to 70%.
· Storm chances linger into Thursday as well. (50%)
· Storms are in your weekend forecast with a 40-50% chance. Highs will be in the mid 80s.
· We’re also tracking 2 tropical storms, Paulette and Rene.
First Alert Weather Story:
Goodbye dry air! Moisture returns from the east today and skies become a bit more cloudy by the afternoon. With the higher humidity and warm temps in the upper 80s there’s a 20% chance of a few afternoon storms. Chances of rain go up overnight to 50% as more moisture makes its way into the Midlands.
Wednesday we see moisture coming from Tropical Invest 94L, which has a 40% chance of developing into a tropical depression in the next 5 days, sitting south of Bermuda. This system provides the moisture as high pressure to our north scoops it up and brings it our way. Chance of rain is around 70%, amounts look to be around a half inch to an inch and a half.
Thursday we still have the eastern flow and moisture over the region from the tropical system. So chances of rain have increased to 50% of some afternoon showers and storms. Morning lows are in the low 70s and highs reach the mid 80s.
Friday high pressure takes hold and lowers our chances of rain to 40%. Expect a humid, and mostly cloudy day with highs in the mid to upper 80s.
We’re keeping a close eye on activity in the tropics. Tropical Storm Paulette continues to move over the open waters of the Atlantic Ocean with no threat to land at this time.
Tropical Storm Rene, located near the Cabo Verde Islands, formed Monday afternoon and continues moving west-northwest over the eastern Atlantic Ocean. The system will affect those islands with heavy rain and gusty winds.
One more tropical wave, Invest 94L, located south of Bermuda has a 40% chance of development in the next five days as it drifts west-northwest toward the U.S. We’ll need to watch this system closely. Regardless of development, the Carolinas could see some of its moisture move inland (in the form of scattered rain and storms) over the next few days with an onshore flow.
The next two names on the 2020 Atlantic Storm List are Sally and Teddy.
Tuesday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Showers (20%). Highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.
Wednesday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Storms (70%). Highs in the mid 80s.
Thursday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. A Few Shower and Storms (50%). Highs in the upper 80s.
Friday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers (40%). Highs in the upper 80s.
Saturday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers and Storms (50%). Highs in the mid 80s.
Sunday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers and Storms (40%). Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
