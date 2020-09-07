Deputies arrest man accused of stabbing police chief in the face

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A man accused of stabbing the Bonneau police chief in the face with an ice pick is in custody after a standoff with Berkeley County deputies.
Forrest Bowman was arrested shortly after 12:30 p.m. The SWAT team was seen bringing Bowman, who was naked and screaming, out of his trailer.
The incident happened just before 10 a.m. on West Church Street off Highway 52.
Berkeley County investigators said after stabbing Chief Franco Fuda under his left eye, Bowman ran to his mobile home and refused to come out. According to Fuda, Bowman told him that he was “going to die today.”
The SWAT team ordered Bowman to surrender several times. Deputies also sent a robot into the suspect’s trailer to get a look inside the home to determine where Bowman might have been hiding.
A short time later, they made entry into the home and brought him out. Authorities said Bowman was found hiding between a mattress and a wall.
A sheriff’s office spokesman said a tear gas bomb was also thrown into the mobile home during the standoff.
Fuda was at the scene talking with deputies and fellow police officers, his face bloodied from the attack.
Police say Bowman was recently arrested after allegedly threatening the pastor of a nearby church and police officers.
He was recently released on bond.
“I used to feed him at my house, he was a good friend of my sons,” said Debbie Hood who knows Bowman. ”I’ve known him since he was a child. But he’s mixed up I guess with the wrong crowd. It’s sad. It’s very sad.”
According to court records, Bowman has been out on bond on charges he threatened Fuda two years ago.
People who live in town said they are glad Monday’s standoff ended peacefully and that Fuda will be okay.
“People have a bad opinion about Chief Fuda but I’m telling you he’s a wonderful man,” Hood said. “He would do anything he can do to help you. And I thank the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Department for handling it as well as they did.”
