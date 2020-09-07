Crystal meth, $14,000 in cash seized in traffic stop by Pelion Police Department

PELION, S.C. (WIS) - A substantial amount of crystal meth and $14,000 in cash has been seized following a traffic stop by the Pelion Police Department.
On August 5, around 9:45 pm, an officer made a traffic stop for a tag violation on Pine Street in front of Pelion Elementary School.
While the traffic stop was being conducted another vehicle arrived at the scene.
Due to suspicious behavior from the suspects involved the officer requested assistance from the Gaston Police Department.
A search of the two vehicles led to the discovery of 2 lbs of crystal meth and $14,000 in cash.
Two suspects were arrested and charged with trafficking crystal meth.
Both suspects have been transported to the Lexington County Detention Center.
