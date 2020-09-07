Broad River Correctional leads state prisons for number of inmates with COVID-19

“Our officers have worked incredibly hard during the COVID-19 pandemic. For the most part, the inmates also have worked hard to keep everything clean and safe. When the covid pandemic first hit, we limited access to our institutions to critical staff only. Teachers and program staff worked remotely. That meant correctional officers had to do all of the jobs inside the institution. Also, if inmate workers got sick, officers had to step in. As staff members tested positive or had to quarantine because of exposure, staff from other divisions and wardens are working in kitchens and manning posts. Our staffs work as teams and they have been extremely dedicated to keeping the inmates and the public safe. It has been a true team effort to stay healthy and safe.”