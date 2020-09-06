SCHP: Motorcyclist killed in collision on I-20, driver charged with felony DUI

(Source: WMBF News)
By WIS News 10 Staff | September 6, 2020 at 11:05 AM EDT - Updated September 6 at 11:05 AM

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A motorcyclist has been killed in a collision that occurred on I-20, according to Highway Patrol.

The accident occurred shortly after 12:30 a.m. near mile marker 39.

Officials say a 2006 Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling west when it was struck in the rear by a Ford Mustang.

The motorcyclist died from injures sustained in the collision.

The driver of the Mustang, 28-year-old Deangelo Cunningham, has been charged with felony DUI and leaving the scene of a collision involving death.

Cunningham is currently in custody at the Lexington County Jail.

SCHP is continuing to investigate.

