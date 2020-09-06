SCHP investigating pedestrian vs vehicle hit and run on Fish Hatchery Road

By WIS News 10 Staff | September 6, 2020 at 10:13 AM EDT - Updated September 6 at 10:13 AM

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Highway Patrol is asking for community assistance to help identify a truck believed to be involved in a hit and run.

The incident occurred on September 4 at approximately 10:15 a.m.

Officials say the vehicle struck and seriously injured a pedestrian on Fish Hatchery Road near Casa Dell Road.

Officials believe the vehicle left the scene and traveled northeast on Fish Hatchery Road towards Pine Ridge and I-77.

The vehicle is described as a white 2003-2009 Dodge 3500 “dually” pickup truck. It is missing the passenger side tow mirror and one hubcap.

The truck may also have a “headache rack” style gate protecting the back window.

