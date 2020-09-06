SCHP investigating fatal hit and run in Fairfield County

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal hit and run collision that occurred in Fairfield County.
The accident took place at approximately 1 a.m. on 11th Street near Maple Street.
Officials say a Chevy Impala struck a pedestrian while they were walking on the sidewalk.
The pedestrian died from injuries sustained in the collision. Their identity is unknown at this time.
Highway Patrol is working to identify the driver of the Chevy Impala. They say the vehicle could have possible headlight damage.
Anyone with information is urged to contact law enforcement.
