RCSD: 49-year-old man arrested, charged with attempted murder

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a man in connection with an attempted murder incident that occurred yesterday afternoon.
Officials say 49-year-old Vancito Watkins shot another man at a home on Porchester Court.
An investigation into the incident revealed that Watkins and the victim had an ongoing dispute.
The victim was transported from the scene to an area hospital for treatment. Their condition is unknown at this time.
Watkins was taken into custody at the scene. He is being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Center Detention Center.
