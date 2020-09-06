First Alert - Noticeably cooler with low rain chances to end the weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -A pattern shift is beginning across the Midlands the humidity is starting to decrease in the air and daytime highs are nearing the seasonal average
FIRST ALERT HEADLINES
-Noticeably cooler temperatures have arrived for this Sunday
-Rain chances will stay low for today and tomorrow.
-Expect daytime highs in the 80s today with tolerable humidity values
-We are watching three tropical waves in the Atlantic that have a chance of additional development
FIRST ALERT SUMMARY
A ridge of high pressure has shifted into the area.
Storm/ Rain chances will stay at around 20% for the chance of afternoon pop-up showers or storms. There could be a few additional showers in the eastern counties as the sea-breeze moves in during the afternoon. The storm chance will be highest in the middle of the week as a cold front approaches from the west, that front will bring a better chance of showers and storms because the front will provide a little extra lift in the atmosphere .
Today the highs will reach the upper 80s with tolerable humidity values. Daytime highs will stay near average until the weekend.
TROPICAL UPDATE
The National Hurricane Center is also tracking three tropical waves.
The smallest is south of the Caribbean and has the lowest chance of development at just 10% over the next 5 days.
Tropical Wave Invest 92-L with winds of 35 mph and movement to the WSW at 23 mph. The wave has a good chance of additional development as it continues to move away from Africa. The models expect it to make a northern turn in the next few days, which would keep it away from the US.
Tropical Wave Invest 93-L has just moved off the African coast and has winds of 30 mph and movement to the W at 16 mph, additional development is also expected, but it is expected to also take a northern turn away from the US.
