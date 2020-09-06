First Alert Forecast: Tracking a sunny, comfortable Labor Day, but rain returns soon!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re tracking decent weather for Labor Day, but don’t get used to it. Rain returns soon.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight, we’ll see mostly clear skies. It will be comfortable with low temperatures in the 60s.
· Lower humidity is expected for Labor Day. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s. We’ll see mostly sunny skies.
· Rain chances increase Tuesday through Friday. Some areas will see more rain than others, with rain chances around 30-40% for now.
· We’re also tracking activity in the tropics.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Sunday night, we’ll see mostly clear courtesy of high pressure over the area. It will be comfortable with low temperatures in the lower 60s.
High pressure will continue to control our weather for Labor Day. In fact, we’re expecting lower humidity values, which means we’ll have a pleasant day overall. We’ll see mostly sunny skies. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to near 90.
Rain chances will be going up Tuesday through Friday as we track increasing moisture over the Midlands. No day will be a washout. Some areas will see more rain than others. Rain chances are around 30-40% through the week. We’ll be adjusting the forecast. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. A few areas might touch 90 degrees.
A few more showers and storms are your forecast Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the mid 80s.
We’re keeping a close eye on activity in the tropics.A few tropical waves in the Atlantic Ocean are worth watching. One tropical wave, called Invest 92L, will likely form into a tropical depression soon. Another wave, Invest 93L, just off the west coast of Africa has a 90% chance of development in the next five days. One more wave near Bermuda has a 30% chance of development in the next five days. The next three names on the 2020 Atlantic Storm List are Paulette, Rene and Sally.
Tonight: Mostly Clear and Comfortable. Low temperatures in the 60s.
Labor Day: Mostly Sunny. Low Humidity. Highs in the upper 80s to near 90.
Tuesday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Rain (30%). Highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.
Wednesday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Storms (40%). Highs in the mid 80s.
Thursday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers (30%). Highs in the upper 80s.
Friday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers (40%). Highs in the upper 80s.
Saturday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers (40%). Highs in the mid 80s.
