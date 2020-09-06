First Alert Forecast: Tracking a sunny, comfortable Labor Day, but rain returns soon!

We’re keeping a close eye on activity in the tropics.A few tropical waves in the Atlantic Ocean are worth watching. One tropical wave, called Invest 92L, will likely form into a tropical depression soon. Another wave, Invest 93L, just off the west coast of Africa has a 90% chance of development in the next five days. One more wave near Bermuda has a 30% chance of development in the next five days. The next three names on the 2020 Atlantic Storm List are Paulette, Rene and Sally.