First Alert Forecast: Humidity still low for Labor Day, but returns Tuesday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re tracking decent weather for Labor Day, but don’t get used to it, because the humidity comes back tomorrow!
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Lower humidity is expected for Labor Day. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s. We’ll see sunny skies.
· Rain chances increase Wednesday through Saturday. Some areas will see more rain than others, with rain chances around 30-60% for now.
· We’re also tracking activity in the tropics.
First Alert Weather Story:
High pressure dominates our weather today. We got down to 60 this morning! This was the first time we’ve been this cool since early June. Expect low humidity today with sunny skies and high temps reaching 89.
An eastern flow brings back the humidity for Tuesday. Expect a 30% chance of showers and storms because of this, mainly in the afternoon. Morning lows are in the mid 60s and highs reach the upper 80s.
There’s a small low off of our coast Wednesday. This increases our chances of rain to 60% with morning lows in the low 70s and highs reaching the mid 80s. Expect around a quarter to three quarters of an inch with some areas seeing a little more with scattered thunder.
Thursday & Friday we still have moisture over the region, which keeps us under a 40% chance of showers and storms. Morning lows are in the low 70s and highs reach the upper 80s for both days.
Tropical Depression Seventeen, located in the Central Atlantic Ocean, formed Sunday night at 11 p.m. The depression is expected to become a tropical storm today as it moves west-northwest over the Atlantic Ocean. The system will likely encounter drier air and some wind shear on its track over the ocean. It’s still a little too early to tell if this system will impact land. We’ll keep you posted.
Another tropical wave, Invest 93L, just off the west coast of Africa has a 90% chance of development in the next five days. One more wave near Bermuda has a 30% chance of development in the next five days.
The next three names on the 2020 Atlantic Storm List are Paulette, Rene and Sally.
Labor Day: Mostly Sunny. Low Humidity. Highs in the upper 80s to near 90.
Tuesday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Rain (30%). Highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.
Wednesday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Storms (60%). Highs in the mid 80s.
Thursday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers (40%). Highs in the upper 80s.
Friday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers (40%). Highs in the upper 80s.
Saturday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers (50%). Highs in the upper 80s.
