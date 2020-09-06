Fight leads to shooting at trampoline park in Florence

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - A fight at a trampoline park led to a shooting in Florence Saturday night.
Officers responded around 9:45 to a fight in progress with shots fired at the DEFY Trampoline Park on 500 Second Loop Rd, according to Captain Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department.
Brandt said police took a juvenile into custody who assaulted two police officers.
No serious injuries were reported in the incident.
The incident is still under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Florence police Department at 843–665–3191.
