State seeks death penalty against man accused of killing Timmonsville mother, daughters

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) – The man accused of killing a mother and her two daughters in Timmonsville could face the death penalty.
Public index records show that on Friday the state filed a notice of intent to seek the death penalty against Antwain Adams.
Authorities said in May 2018, Cheresse Jackson and her two daughters, Nykerria Jackson, 14, and Breyanna Jackson, 12, were shot and killed at a home on Chaney Grove Road.
Jackson’s husband and 8-year-old daughter were also shot but survived.
Neighbors told WMBF News at the time of the deaths that Adams was a disgruntled ex-boyfriend.
Since his arrest, Adams has been at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center instead of the jail in Florence County. Authorities said it was because there were inmates in the Florence County Detention Center who knew the victims’ family. They added that some of the victims’ relatives worked for the sheriff’s office, so officials erred on the side of caution and moved him out of the Florence County jail.
He faces three counts of murder and two counts of attempted murder.
