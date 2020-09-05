RCSD: Man charged with attempted murder in connection with shooting incident

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department has announced the arrest of a 25-year-old man in connection with an attempted murder incident.
Jhaevon Baker is facing attempted murder, assault and battery, and 1st-degree burglary charges.
Officials say shortly after 4 a.m. Baker shot another man in the upper body on the 200 block of Wynn Way.
The victim was taken from the scene to an area hospital for treatment. Their condition is unknown at this time.
The cause of the shooting incident is under investigation at this time. However, a preliminary investigation revealed that is was an isolated incident.
Baker was taken into custody at the scene without incident. He will be transported to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
