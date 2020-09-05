A match made in heaven: Toddler finds new best friend with same birth defect

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Bentley Boyers and his new puppy are a match made in heaven.
The 2-year-old Michigan boy, who was born with a cleft palate, made an instant best friend when he recently met his new puppy, which has the same birth defect.
Bentley’s dad, Brandon, told WILX he went to an animal shelter in their area last week to look at two chickens he was thinking of adopting when he noticed the special puppy.
“He FaceTimed me,” Bentley’s mom, Ashley, said. “He goes, ‘I think this one has a cleft lip.’ And I said, ‘Get her. We need her.’”
Bentley’s parents said their son was born with a cleft lip and initially had a hard time eating.
“We had to sit him up and feed him and hold his lip together in order for him to eat, so it was a process,” Ashley Boyers said.
Although he’s always been a happy baby, Bentley’s parents hope the new puppy shows him he’s not alone.
“To see him have something in common with a puppy means a lot because he can grow up and understand that him and his puppy have something that they can share,” Ashley Boyers said.
Staff at the animal shelter say the puppy’s cleft lip doesn’t bother her.
“Her disability is really not holding her back and as she grows, they’ll be able to see more if there’s anything changing that has to do with that, but she’s really doing well,” said Lydia Sattle, animal services director for Jackson County, Michigan. “She might look a little different than a normal dog would, but it’s not slowing her down at all.”
