UofSC officials provide update on COVID-19 and quarantine capacity on campus during virtual conference

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On Friday, officials from the University of South Carolina will be holding a virtual conference to discuss and answer questions regarding student quarantine and the university’s quarantine capacity.
Participants in the virtual conference include: Stacey Bradley, Senior Associate Vice President for Student Affairs and Academic Support and April Barnes, Director of Student Housing.
During the conference, new data on how many students currently have COVID-19 at the university is expected to be given. As of August 31st there were more than 1,000 active cases among students.
During a town hall Wednesday, President Bob Caslen said 72% of quarantine space is in use, even though the university’s COVID-19 dashboard currently shows only 60% is currently in use.
An update on the dashboard is expected to be given by UofSC as well on Friday.
The conference is scheduled to begin at 9:15 a.m.
