Two more Gamecocks opt out, another opts back in for 2020 season

COLUMBIA, S.C. (TheBigSpur.com) - Two more South Carolina Gamecocks have opted out.
Wide receivers OrTre Smith and Randrecous Davis told coach Will Muschamp earlier this week they wanted to opt out of the 2020 season, because they’re concerned about the COVID-19 virus. Offensive lineman Jordan Rhodes, who opted out earlier this summer, told Muschamp that he’s ready to rejoin the team.
“I totally respect and understand (Smith and Davis’) decision,” Muschamp said, during ‘Carolina Calls’ on Thursday night. “This is a different time. There’s a lot of unknowns and a lot of things that you’re not sure about and I totally, totally understand their position.
“We had great conversations with both young me. They’ve been first-class people in our program and will continue to be. Again, it’s just a tough situation right now.”
Offensive lineman Mark Fox is the longest-tenured player who’s opted out on the 2020 season for South Carolina.
“(Rhodes) called me and said, ‘I miss you guys. I’m ready to get back at it,’” Muschamp said. “He came and did all of the Covid testing on Monday. Obviously, it’s probably going to take a couple of weeks to get him back in the type of shape he needs to be in, especially a big man in this type of heat, so we’re going to be very careful with that, but we’re going to be working him back in.”
Rhodes is listed on the team’s official website at 6-foot-4, 325 pounds. He started at left guard in 10 games last season. The former three-star recruit from Creekside High School (Fairburn, Ga.) has played in 16 games at South Carolina.
Smith, a redshirt junior from Mount Pleasant, S.C., has 42 catches for 420 yards and four touchdowns during his career. Davis was one of the signees in Muschamp’s 2016 recruiting class, which was his first one at South Carolina. The Atlanta native has 12 career receptions.
Copyright 2020 TheBigSpur.com. All rights reserved.