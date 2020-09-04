3 suspects in custody for the murder of Cleveland Police Officer James Skernivitz, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Three people were arrested Friday morning in connection with the murder of a Cleveland police detective.
Officer James Skernivitz, 53, was shot and killed in the line of duty around 10 p.m. Thursday in the area of W. 65th and Storer Avenue.
He was pronounced dead at MetroHealth Hospital late Thursday evening, said police.
The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner said Skernivitz was shot in the trunk which caused fatal injuries to his heart, great vessels and lungs.
Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson and Chief of Police Calvin Williams will speak about the officer’s murder during a 3 p.m. virtual press conference:
Police said Skernivitz and a second man were ambushed while sitting in Skernivitz’s police vehicle.
The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the second man as Scott Dingess, 50.
“For all the people putting it on Facebook, he was never an informant. I don’t know why people keep saying that,” his daughter said.
Skernivitz was a 25-year veteran of the Cleveland police department and was assigned to the gang impact unit.
He was also in the Cleveland honor guard.
Skernivitz was married with two adult children.
“Cleveland lost one of its finest tonight in the line of duty,” said Williams.
Police have not released the names of the three suspects in custody.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME.
The FBI has also set up a tip line at 216-622-6842.
Reward money is available for information leading to successful identification and prosecution of the people responsible.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
