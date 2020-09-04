RCSD investigating drive-by shooting near Bluff Road that injured an 11-year-old

RCSD investigating drive-by shooting near Bluff Road that injured an 11-year-old
Officials said a dark-colored Nissan Maxima was seen on Bates Street at the time a drive-by shooting took place in July. (Source: Richland County Sheriff's Department)
By WIS News 10 Staff | September 4, 2020 at 5:12 PM EDT - Updated September 4 at 5:29 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is continuing its investigation of a drive-by shooting near Bluff Road that injured an 11-year-old boy in July.

Authorities said the shooting happened on July 8 on the 1000 block of Bates Street just before 10:30 p.m.

When deputies arrived, they were told the boy who had been shot was in his home playing a video game in his room. The boy was taken to a local hospital to receive medical attention. At this point, his condition is unknown.

A witness told deputies he saw a car drive by slowly before hearing four or five shots being fired from the car after walked into his home.

Officials determined the 11-year-old was not the intended target. Instead, the suspects were firing at a pedestrian who was running away from the car.

The car is described as a dark-colored Nissan Maxima.

If you have any information about this shooting, please contact Crimestoppers in one of the following ways:

PHONE TIP — Call the toll free number at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

WEB TIP — Go to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click “Submit a Tip”.

MOBILE TIP — Download the new P3 Tips app on your Apple or Android Device.

You can provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers. Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for this crime.

Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.