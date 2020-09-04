RCSD investigating drive-by shooting near Bluff Road that injured an 11-year-old

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is continuing its investigation of a drive-by shooting near Bluff Road that injured an 11-year-old boy in July.
Authorities said the shooting happened on July 8 on the 1000 block of Bates Street just before 10:30 p.m.
When deputies arrived, they were told the boy who had been shot was in his home playing a video game in his room. The boy was taken to a local hospital to receive medical attention. At this point, his condition is unknown.
A witness told deputies he saw a car drive by slowly before hearing four or five shots being fired from the car after walked into his home.
Officials determined the 11-year-old was not the intended target. Instead, the suspects were firing at a pedestrian who was running away from the car.
The car is described as a dark-colored Nissan Maxima.
If you have any information about this shooting, please contact Crimestoppers in one of the following ways:
PHONE TIP — Call the toll free number at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
WEB TIP — Go to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click “Submit a Tip”.
MOBILE TIP — Download the new P3 Tips app on your Apple or Android Device.
You can provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers. Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for this crime.
