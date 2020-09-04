Police searching for missing 15-year-old

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville Police say they are searching for a minor who was reported missing by a family member.
Police say Emma Matney was reported missing on Monday.
She is described as a white female with black hair and brown eyes, approximately 5′6″ tall and weighing 120 lbs, officers say.
Police say she was last seen wearing a white top spaghetti strap tank top, grey sweat pants and black-and-white Nike flipflops.
Her family says Emma is known to frequent low country beaches and the Dorchester Road area in North Charleston.
Officers say she has no underlying medical conditions.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.