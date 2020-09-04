Manhunt in Lexington over, police arrest 2 suspects from morning chase

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - A police chase Friday morning led to a manhunt for two suspects and the lockout of three schools in Lexington County.
It started around 7:45 a.m. when South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers on Interstate 20 tried to pull over a car with a license plate violation.
But the car didn’t stop. The driver got away from troopers and got off I-20 at Exit 51 for Longs Pond Road, SCHP Trooper David Jones said.
The driver kept going on Longs Pond Road until he crossed Nazareth Road. That’s where the street turns into Knotts Road, which loops around a neighborhood.
They ditched the car.
Three suspects jumped out around Knotts Haven Trail and took off on foot, Jones said.
One suspect was immediately arrested and charged with possession of marijuana. The other two evaded police for several hours, causing an all-out manhunt in the area.
Troopers called in the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department for backup when the search began on foot.
A SLED helicopter and K-9 deputies were also involved in the search.
Jones said neighbors tried to help police, as well, telling them where the suspects had been and offering them water and food.
Around 1 p.m., police called off the manhunt, but said patrol cars would remain in the neighborhood.
By 3:30 p.m., Jones said the two remaining suspects were found and arrested in the Red Bank area. Their charges have not yet been released.
The search area around Knotts Haven Trail is less than a mile from Carolina Springs Middle School, where law enforcement staged to coordinate search efforts.
For a couple of hours Friday, Carolina Springs Elementary and Middle schools were on lockout, as well as White Knoll High School, according to a spokeswoman for Lexington School District One.
Lockout means no one can leave the building. These schools started Aug. 31 with a hybrid learning model, meaning some students were inside the schools when this happened. They were all OK.
The lockout was lifted by 1:15 p.m. after police called off the manhunt.
