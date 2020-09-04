3 Lexington schools on lockout as police search for 2 suspects

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - A police chase Friday morning has led to a manhunt for two suspects and the lockout of three schools in Lexington County.
It started with a pursuit between two suspects in a car and South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers.
Troopers called in the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department for backup when the suspects got away and a search began on foot.
Right now, Carolina Springs Elementary and Middle schools are on lockout, as well as White Knoll High School, according to a spokeswoman for Lexington School District One.
Lockout means no one can leave the building. These schools started Aug. 31 with a hybrid learning model, meaning some students are inside the schools.
Deputies say the search centers around Knotts Haven Trail. That’s off Nazareth Road across from Longs Pond Road.
The search area is less than a mile from Carolina Springs Middle School, where law enforcement is staging to coordinate search efforts.
A SLED helicopter and K-9 deputies are involved in the search.
WIS is on the way to the scene and is expecting an update from a state trooper around 12:30 p.m.
This story will be updated.
