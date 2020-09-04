Furry Friends Fridays: Meet Daffodil

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Meet Daffodil! Daffodil is a 10-year-old Chihuahua mix. She loves attention, affection, toys and treats!
Daffodil is a total princess and gets along well with other cats and dogs. She is a lap dog and needs an owner who is retired, works from home or is home often.
For more information, visit Pawmetto Lifeline Animal Shelter at 1275 Bower Pkwy in Columbia or give them a call at 803-465-9150.
Be sure to tune in every Friday morning on WIS News 10 Sunrise for “Furry Friends Fridays!”
Via SKYPE, we’ll talk with a knowledgeable staff member at Pawmetto Lifeline about shelter operations and feature many more lovable and ready-to-be-adopted pets like Daffodil!
