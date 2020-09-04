First Alert Forecast: Not as humid for your Labor Day Weekend!

We’re keeping a close eye on activity in the tropics. Three tropical waves in the Atlantic Ocean are worth watching. One, called Invest 91L, has a 30% chance of development in the next five days. Another tropical wave, Invest 92L, off of the west of the Cabo Verde Islands has an 80% chance of development in the next five days. Another wave that will move off the west coast of Africa has a 60% chance of development in the next five days. The next two names on the 2020 Atlantic Storm List are Paulette and Rene.