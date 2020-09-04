First Alert Forecast: Not as humid for your Labor Day Weekend!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re tracking decent weather for your Labor Day Weekend!
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight, we’ll see a few clouds. A spotty sprinkle or shower is possible (10-20%). Lows will be in the 70s.
· Lower humidity is expected for your Labor Day Weekend.
· High temperatures will be in the upper 80s Saturday through Monday.
· 20% chance of a shower or storm Saturday and Sunday, then mostly sunny for Monday.
· Rain chances increase Tuesday through Friday.
· We’re also tracking activity in the tropics.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Friday night, we’ll see a few clouds in the area. A spotty sprinkle or shower is possible as a weak cold front drops through the Midlands. Rain chances are around 10-20%. It will be warm and muggy with overnight low temperatures in the 70s.
With the front to our south over the next few days and high pressure building in, we’re expecting some fairly decent weather for your holiday weekend.
So, on Saturday, we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds. An isolated shower or storm is possible (20%), but most areas will be dry. Less humidity is also expected Saturday. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s.
On Sunday, our humidity levels will be low as well, so it won’t feel quite as hot. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s under mostly sunny skies. A stray shower or storm is possible (20% chance or less).
For Labor Day, we’re expecting even lower humidity values, which means we’ll have a pleasant day overall. We’ll see mostly sunny skies. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s.
Rain chances will be going up Tuesday through Friday. So, have your rain gear handy. Highs will be in the upper 80s.
We’re keeping a close eye on activity in the tropics. Three tropical waves in the Atlantic Ocean are worth watching. One, called Invest 91L, has a 30% chance of development in the next five days. Another tropical wave, Invest 92L, off of the west of the Cabo Verde Islands has an 80% chance of development in the next five days. Another wave that will move off the west coast of Africa has a 60% chance of development in the next five days. The next two names on the 2020 Atlantic Storm List are Paulette and Rene.
Tonight: A Few Clouds. Spotty Sprinkle Possible (10-20%). Low temperatures in the mid 70s.
Saturday: Sun & Clouds. Isolated Storms (20%). Not As Humid. Highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.
Sunday: Mostly Sunny. Stray Storm (20%). Less Humid. Highs in the upper 80s.
Labor Day: Mostly Sunny and Hot. Not As Humid. Highs in the upper 80s to near 90.
Tuesday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Rain (30%). Highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.
Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Storms (50%). Highs in the upper 80s.
Thursday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Storm (40%). Highs in the upper 80s.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.