UofSC president says closing campus could make things worse after rising COVID-19 cases

“In closing down, there are some huge consequences and a lot of unintended consequences, as well. Dr. Fauci, even today said, I quote Dr. Fauci, what he said, he said, ‘campuses shouldn’t shut down after an outbreak because it just would scatter and spread the virus further,’ and the last thing I want to do is to take this problem and close the university down and then dump the problem onto the city of Columbia and the state of South Carolina. That, in my opinion, would be totally irresponsible.”