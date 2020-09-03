Two arrested, charged with murder in connection to missing Myrtle Beach man

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The search for a missing Myrtle Beach man has ended with the arrests of two men on murder charges.
Kristopher Bowling, 25, was first reported missing to the Myrtle Beach Police Department on Aug. 2. Bowling was last seen in the area of Hadley Circle near Market Common on July 27.
RELATED COVERAGE | Police ask for help in search for missing Myrtle Beach man last seen in July
An investigation conducted on Aug. 31 by Myrtle Beach police led them to the Lucas Bay Road area, in unincorporated Horry County.
Horry County police responded to the area, where the agencies located the remains to be that of Bowling.
Police said that an investigation connected Tyler Panzarella, 23, of Myrtle Beach, and Nicholas Henry, 19, of Tennessee, to the case.
Panzarella was arrested in Horry County, while Henry was taken into custody in Tennessee through a joint effort by the Horry County Police Department, Tennessee Bureau of Investigations and the Myrtle Beach Police Department.
The two are charged with murder in connection to Bowling’s death.
“Our thoughts and support are with Kristofer’s family as they face this difficult time,” the Horry County Police Department said in a press release.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with any information related to the case is asked to call the Horry County Police Department Tipline at 843-915-8477.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.