SC State Election Commission says they are ready if absentee voting expansion bill is signed into law

The South Carolina State Election Commission shared this statement with us about the bill. They wrote: “The SEC is reviewing and analyzing the bill passed yesterday by the State Senate in preparation for whatever final changes may be enacted after the State House of Representatives returns on September 15th and the Governor signs the legislation into law. If and when any changes become law, the SEC stands ready to implement the changes and to work to educate voters on how to make sure their votes count in the 2020 General Election.”