SC Education Lottery Claims Center closes following staff member’s possible exposure to coronavirus

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On Wednesday, the South Carolina Education Lottery’s Claims Center closed for cleaning and disinfection after being notified that one of their staff members was exposed to an individual who tested positive for COVID-19.
Officials with the Claim Center say that this employee only worked in the back office and did not interact with the public. All lottery employees working at the Claims Center will be monitored and will voluntarily quarantine, per CDC guidelines.
The Claims Center will reopen Tuesday, Sept. 8 at 8:30 a.m. and will be staffed by employees who are not under quarantine.
At this time, claims for prizes over $500 and up to $100,000 may be submitted by mail or presented in-person upon the center’s reopening. Claim forms can be downloaded from the South Carolina Education Lottery’s website.
Winners are encouraged to make copies of their claim form and ticket before placing in the mail. Claims for prizes over $100,000 must be presented in-person when the Claims Center reopens.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.