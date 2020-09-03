RCSD data shows use of force has spiked over last four years

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A WIS investigation discovered Richland County sheriff’s deputies are both using force more often while responding to calls, and are the target of violence at an increasing rate.
WIS requested the data following a report on the department’s use of force demographics in July.
In an interview for that report, department spokeswoman Capt. Maria Yturria said she didn’t know why use of force, or as RCSD calls it, “defensive actions,” were on the rise.
The department’s 2019 Internal Affairs Report shows a 78.35% increase in defensive action reports from 2016 to 2019.
Here’s the number of defensive action reports by year:
- 2016 - 231
- 2017 - 315
- 2018 - 423
- 2019 - 412
WIS proceeded to file a Freedom of Information Act request on the department’s use of force data to get a better understanding of what may be behind the increase.
From 2016 to 2019, there was a 103% rise in assaults against deputies.
Available data shows the county’s population and the department’s call volume both grew at rates of less than 2% from 2016 to 2019.
The department’s use of force metrics show 44% growth or higher in that same time frame.
RCSD provided call volume numbers for 2017 through 2019. (WIS requested the call volume for 2016, but the department has not yet provided it.)
The data also shows significantly more suspects, sheriff’s department employees, handguns, and tasers are involved in use of force reports since 2016.
To get more context for the rising numbers, WIS reached out to Yturria about arranging an interview with Sheriff Leon Lott on Aug. 24.
On Aug. 25, Yturria agreed to schedule an interview with Lott on Friday, Aug. 28 at 10 a.m.
On Thursday, Aug. 27, Yturria said Lott needed to postpone the interview to the following week.
On Tuesday, Sept. 1, Yturria said Lott decided not to participate in the interview, but she would answer questions via email.
The same day, WIS sent her a series of questions related to the statistics.
On Thursday, Sept. 3, Yturria sent WIS the following email:
“Good morning. Thank you for reaching out. I believe we’ve provided answers (sic) to the questions as (sic) best we could with the information we have.
He spoke about use of force and the expectation by his deputies in the press conference yesterday.
At this time we have nothing additional to add.”
Yturria was referencing Lott’s news conference Wednesday surrounding the firing and arrest of former Master Deputy Kyle Oliver for throwing a woman in custody to the ground.
In the press conference, Lott did not address rising use of force statistics.
He did say he wants his department to be transparent and hold deputies accountable.
“[Incidents like this are] what people are protesting about,” he said of Oliver’s use of force. “That’s what people want their voices to be heard about now. They don’t want to see stuff like this-- they don’t want this to happen and I don’t either.”
Lott then spoke at a press conference for first responders on Thursday, Sept. 3. He declined to answer any questions regarding Oliver or the rising statistics.
It remains unclear how he views the rising numbers.
The incident that led to Oliver’s firing happened on Jan. 7, but Lott said he was not notified until Monday, Aug. 31.
He said Oliver filed a use of force report, but leadership did not cross reference it with body cam footage.
“Our checks and balances did not work,” he said.
Back in July, Yturria did explain some parts of the process used to review use of force reports.
“[The defensive action report] goes up to the supervisors within the region, they review it to make sure it’s filled out properly and everything is done. From there, then it goes up into the command staff chains, which is to the major over the uniform division,” she said. “If there are investigations that need to be had, it goes into internal affairs.”
As part of its community outreach, RCSD has a citizen’s advisory council.
The council is designed to hold RCSD accountable by reviewing complaints from citizens and examining disciplinary actions against deputies, among other things.
A member of the council, Perry Bradley, is also the Founder and Executive Director of Building Better Communities, an organization that works in part to bring the Richland County community together with its law enforcement.
He said he recognizes that use of force is going up, but says there are a variety of factors.
Bradley cited poverty, high-profile use of force incidents nationally, and systematic racism as aggravating factors.
“I think right now people are upset, and I can’t blame them,” he said. “People are upset. When people are upset, it takes more to calm them down.”
Bradley said more community conversations between residents and law enforcement would help address some of the issues.
“You have to figure out how to fix this, and it’s got to take both parts,” he said.
Bradley said more positive media coverage of groups working together to improve law enforcement would also help.
In relation to former deputy Oliver’s arrest, Bradley said Lott met with council members and showed them the body camera footage before he released it to the public.
Bradley said he knew the video would be a problem, but he applauded Lott for his speed and transparency on the issue.
“It was an open conversation, he was open, he understood and I could see that he actually cared,” he said. “But it bothered him that he didn’t know [why the incident wasn’t brought up sooner].”
He said he expects Lott to quickly be able to report back on his review of the incident, and if there are bigger issues in the department regarding use of force reporting.
