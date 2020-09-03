Premium seating added at Williams-Brice Stadium to enhance gameday experience for fans

“I came here in the Fall of 1996,’ Tanner said, “and, across all facilities, we probably weren’t really up to par in the Southeastern Conference. We had some good stuff, but the Southeastern Conference is a monster league and we had work to do and that was one of the things that inspired me in the opportunity to become the athletics director. We’ve got to build. We’ve got to grow. We’ve got to be able to provide opportunities that are second to none. It’s not that we have to be the best of everyone, but we have to have great presentation and give young people an opportunity to make a decision to come here.”