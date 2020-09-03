First Alert Forecast: The heat continues for Friday but more comfortable temps this labor day weekend

There are 3 tropical waves near Africa. The furthest one west has a 40% chance of developing into a depression in the next 5 days. The one just moving off of the coast of Africa has a 70% chance of developing in the next 5 days into a tropical depression. Another that just moved off the African coast has a 40% chance of developing and get this, one more area of disturbance just formed near Omar with a 20% chance, but this one will move away from the U.S. and dissipate.