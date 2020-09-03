First Alert Forecast: The heat continues for Friday but more comfortable temps this labor day weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’ve got another hot and sunny day today with temps topping off in the upper 90s, but we cool off tomorrow!
- Hot and sunny today with highs in the mid to upper 90s but feeling like 105
- Temps will be in the upper 80s this weekend with a few more passing clouds and 20% chance for spotty showers
- We’re also tracking the tropics with Nana and Omar losing strength this weekend
- Also, three more waves coming off the coast of Africa that need to be watched closely
We’ve got a hot day in store today with highs in the mid to upper 90s. Heat index values will be near 105. Winds are coming from the west which will cause some downsloping causing the air to compress and warm up as it moves to lower elevations of the Midlands.
A weak cold front moves through tonight into the early morning hours bringing some clouds and a 20% chance of showers. It also increases our winds out of the northeast at 10-15mph. Expect a comfortable breezy morning with some cloud coverage. A good morning to take the dog out for a walk after our hot week! By the afternoon we see temps rise into the upper 80s with partly cloudy skies.
The cold front stalls out to our south on Sunday and there’s a better chance of some rain in the Lowcountry as the front stalls. For the Midlands, expect partly cloudy skies to mostly sunny conditions. There’s a 20% chance of showers, mainly to the south of Columbia. Highs are in the upper 80s.
Labor Day looks good! We clear up with mostly sunny skies and temps top off in the upper 80s. A high pressure system builds over the area which clears us up.
Tuesday we see more heat and humidity with temps back into the low 90s and a 30% chance of some showers and storms.
In the tropics we have 2 tropical systems. The remnants of Nana are moving through Central America as of 2 AM with winds around 30 mph.
Tropical Depression Omar will continue east over the northern Atlantic and weaken as it moves further east away from the U.S.
There are 3 tropical waves near Africa. The furthest one west has a 40% chance of developing into a depression in the next 5 days. The one just moving off of the coast of Africa has a 70% chance of developing in the next 5 days into a tropical depression. Another that just moved off the African coast has a 40% chance of developing and get this, one more area of disturbance just formed near Omar with a 20% chance, but this one will move away from the U.S. and dissipate.
Today: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 90s but feeling like 105.
Saturday: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the upper 80s.
Sunday: Sunshine and clouds with a 20% chance for showers and storms. Highs in the upper 80s.
Labor Day: Sunshine with a few passing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of some afternoon storms. Highs near 90.
