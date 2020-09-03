First Alert Forecast: The heat continues, cooler this Labor Day Weekend with isolated thunder possible

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - There’s going to be sunny skies and temps in the upper 90s today! It will feel like around 105 with the humidity.
- Looking hot today and tomorrow.
- Reduced the chance of thunderstorms and showers this weekend.
- Temps cool off Saturday, near 90.
- We’re also tracking the tropics with two Tropical Storms Nana and Depression Omar. (not expected to impact the U.S.)
A western flow will increase our temps to the upper 90s today and Friday. Expect sunny skies as a drier airmass moves over the region. There’s some downsloping occurring too, which means the air flows down the Appalachian Mountains and warms up as it compresses moving to lower elevations. It will feel like around 105 by this afternoon.
A cold front approaches from the north. The winds pick up on Saturday around 10-15mph and cool us off. Expect a 20% chance of showers late Friday night into Saturday morning. Highs are more seasonable by the afternoon with temps topping off around 90.
A shortwave trough moves over the area on Sunday. We keep the breeze at 10-15mph and we see partly cloudy skies and a 20% chance of some showers. The best chance of rain is around the Hilton Head Area.
Labor Day we have partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of a shower or storm. An eastern flow will keep our temperatures near 70 in the morning and around 89 by the afternoon.
In the tropics we have 2 tropical systems. Nana is moving through Belize this morning as a tropical storm with winds around 50mph. It will dissipate over southern Mexico.
Tropical Depression Omar will continue east over the northern Atlantic and weaken as it moves further east away from the U.S.
There are 2 tropical waves near Africa. The furthest one west has a 30% chance of developing into a depression in the next 5 days. The one just moving off of the coast of Africa has a 70% chance of developing in the next 5 days into a tropical depression.
Today: Sunny. Upper 90s.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Upper 90s.
Saturday: Partly Cloudy & Breezy, 20% chance of showers and storms. Low 90s.
Sunday: Partly Cloudy & Breezy, 20% chance of showers and storms. Upper 80s.
Labor Day: Partly Cloudy, 20% chance of showers and storms. Upper 80s.
