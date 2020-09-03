DHEC clarifies ‘misunderstanding’ among public on recent CDC data on COVID-19 deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Health officials in South Carolina want the public to understand what some new data from the CDC means regarding COVID-19 deaths.
It’s been widely shared that CDC officials recently said that 6% of COVID-19 deaths were caused solely by the virus, meaning it was the only cause of death.
That’s a low percentage because the vast majority of people who die from the virus are not healthy; they have pre-existing underlying health conditions that put them more at risk.
The other 94% of COVID-19 deaths recorded by CDC also included underlying or contributing conditions -- but COVID-19 was still a factor.
This CDC data is not much of a revelation, but rather it proves what health officials have long known about COVID-19 -- that people who have underlying conditions are more likely to die from the disease.
To help explain the data to the public, DHEC released an example of a death certificate and this explanation:
“Cause of death, as listed on a death certificate, includes an immediate cause, intermediate causes, underlying cause, and contributing conditions. A common example of cause of death involving COVID-19 would have acute respiratory distress syndrome as the immediate cause of death, which is the ultimate condition that caused the death. The intermediate cause of death would have been pneumonia, with COVID-19 as the underlying cause of death. The underlying cause of death is the condition that leads, via intermediate causes, to the immediate cause of death.
“Contributing factors could have been asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), diabetes, or any other illness or condition that may have made the condition that was the cause of death worse than it would have been.
“In the example above, COVID-19, as the underlying cause of death, is the condition that triggered the cascade of events that eventually lead to death. While certain people such as older adults are more likely to have more contributing factors, if the person doesn’t contract COVID-19, then those factors don’t start the cascade of events that lead to death. Therefore, while COVID-19 infection had a significant role in causing the death in the example, it was not the only cause of death listed. As a result, that death would not count in the six percent from the CDC.”
Again, DHEC says the “new” data from the CDC is not new information. Rather, it emphasizes the increased risk of serious illness and death for people suffering from underlying conditions.
In South Carolina, about 60% of people who have died from COVID-19 also had cardiovascular disease. That makes it the most common underlying health condition among COVID-19 deaths in the state.
About 48% of people who died from COVID-19 also had diabetes, and about 32% had a neurologic/neurodevelopmental/intellectual disability.
Other common underlying conditions among people who have died from COVID-19 include: COPD, bronchitis or emphysema; history of kidney diseases or renal disease; cerebral accident/stroke; and congestive heart failure.
Note that some people could have more than one underlying condition.
To see South Carolina data on what underlying conditions have been present in those who have died from COVID-19, click or tap here, or visit the county-level dashboard and look under the “Deaths” data section.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.