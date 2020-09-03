Deputies in Orangeburg Co. seek suspect in connection with robberies

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who officials believe held up two stores on Thursday.
The first incident happened after 10 a.m. when the man entered a Dollar General on Bamberg Highway. Once inside, the man demanded money from the employee while implying he had a weapon. As the employee tried to call for help, the man left the store.
It is unclear if he took any money or items.
About an hour later, deputies were called to a liquor store on North Road. There, workers said the man took a small amount of cash before leaving.
In both incidents, witnesses said the suspect was a Black man wearing a black t-shirt with a crown over two babies, one white and one black. Witnesses also told officials the man was about 5-foot-6 and had on blue jeans, white sneakers, and a black du-rag with dreadlocks halfway down his back.
Investigators believe the man turned his shirt inside out or changed his shirt before the second robbery.
Officials also said the man may have been driving a tan-colored or pewter-colored van.
If you have any information about this man’s identity or his whereabouts, please call the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office at 803-534-3550. You may also contact Crimestoppers in one of the following ways:
PHONE TIP — Call the toll free number at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
WEB TIP — Go to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click “Submit a Tip”.
MOBILE TIP — Download the new P3 Tips app on your Apple or Android Device.
You can provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers. Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for this crime.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.