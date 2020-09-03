Camden man arrested for sexual exploitation of minors

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Officials have arrested a 44-year-old man from Camden regarding the sexual exploitation of minors.
According to the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office, Thomas Eugene Durant was charged with 10 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. Investigators received tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which led them to Durant.
Ultimately, authorities found several files of child sexual abuse material in Durant’s possession.
Each count Durant has been charged with is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
