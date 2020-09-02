West Columbia City Council extends mask ordinance

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - During its Sept. 1 meeting, the City of West Columbia City Council extended the emergency ordinance requiring face coverings in certain establishments in the city.
This ordinance will expire on Nov. 1.
Businesses where masks are required must place a “Notice” in a visible place notifying the public of the requirement to wear a face covering.
Masks should be worn in restaurants, retail establishments, nail and hair salons, barbershops, medical offices, city buildings, and personal hygiene establishments.
For more information on the emergency ordinance click or tap here.
