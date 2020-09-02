SCDNR to hold courtesy boat inspections at 4 Midlands locations ahead of Labor Day weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources will be holding boat inspections at public boat landings across the state. Of the 15 locations, four of them are in the Midlands.
The inspections will make sure boaters have enough safety equipment along with proper boat and motor registration.
Anyone who is not in compliance will not be ticketed during these inspections and will be given the chance to correct the issue before they launch their boat.
Here’s a look at the time and locations for the boat inspections:
September 5
- Morrison Landing (Lake Robinson - Chesterfield County) - 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Clearwater Cove Landing (Lake Wateree - Kershaw County) - 10 a.m to noon
September 6
- Alex Harvin Landing (Lake Marion - Clarendon County) - 10 a.m to noon
- Lake Murray Dam (Lake Murray - Lexington County) - 10 a.m to noon
- Galivants Ferry Landing (Little Pee Dee - Marion County) - 10 a.m to noon
- Dreher Island State Park (Lake Murray - Newberry County) - 10 a.m to noon
- Lake Bowen Landing (Spartanburg County) - 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
- Buster Boyd Landing (Lake Wylie - York County) 10 a.m to noon
September 7
- Lake Hartwell River - River Fork Landing (Anderson County) - 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- Buck Hall Landing (Charleston County) - 10 a.m to noon
- Wappoo Cut Landing - (Charleston County) - 10 a.m to noon
- Socastee Park and Boating/Old Peach Tree Landing (Horry County) - 10 a.m to noon
- Lake Greenwood River Fork Landing (Laurens County) - 10 a.m to noon
- South Cove (Oconee County) - 10 a.m to noon
