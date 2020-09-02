Richland Co. Democratic Party to hold food drive, voter registration event on Labor Day

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Democratic Party will hold an event called “Drive-Thru Democracy” on September 7.
The event, which will be held from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at 11 sites across Richland County, will feature a non-perishable food drive, voter registration, absentee voting information, and a chance for voters to meet local candidates running for office.
“This event is about responding to a crisis. In the short term, we need to get food to people who are struggling. But in the long-term, we need to turn this ship around, which means voting,” says Matt Kisner, Chairman of the Richland County Democratic Party.
During the event, those in attendance will be asked to practice social distancing and wear a mask.
Here’s a list of the sites for “Drive-Thru Democracy”:
- Friendship Baptist Church, 2604 Lower Richland Blvd., Hopkins, SC 29061
- Woodland Park, 6500 Olde Knight Parkway, Columbia, SC 29209
- Rehoboth Baptist Church, 4646 Hard Scrabble Rd., Columbia, SC 29229
- The Grill at 301, 301 Rice Meadow Way, Columbia, SC 29229
- North Springs Park, 1320 Clemson Rd., Columbia, SC 29229
- Red Rooster, 7500 Wilson Blvd., Columbia, SC 29203
- Macedonia Baptist Church, 1150 Lake Murray Blvd., Irmo, SC 29063
- St. Andrews Park, 920 Beatty Rd., Columbia, SC 29210
- Bethel AME Church, 819 Woodrow St., Columbia, SC 29205
- Celia Saxon Shopping Center, 2012 Harden St., Columbia, SC 29204
- Midlands Technical College, 316 S. Beltline Blvd., Columbia SC 29205
The food collected at these sites will be distributed to several sites including the Blythewood Christian Assistance Bridge, Columbia Housing Authority, Christian Bridge Food Bank, and Sharing God’s Love.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.