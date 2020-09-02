Richland Co. Council votes to extend mask ordinance

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On Sept. 1, Richland County Council voted to extend its emergency mask ordinance. Along with this decision, Richland County Council is making it easier to comply with the ordinance by distributing thousands of masks throughout the county.
The original ordinance went into effect July 6 and was set to expire this week. On Monday, Council voted to extend the ordinance for another 61 days.
The ordinance is based on guidelines from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which has advised that cloth face coverings are a critical tool in the fight against COVID-19.
Violating this ordinance can result in fines of up to $25 for individuals or $100 for businesses.
The County recently acquired and packaged about 67,000 disposable masks, which will be distributed at various sites in packs of two on a first-come, first-serve basis.
For more about Richland County’s mask ordinance click or tap here.
