Poll: President Trump popularity slipping among active-duty service members

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - In just about two months, millions of American’s will place their votes for who will run the country for the next four years.
According to a recent poll from the Military Times, active-duty service members’ views of President Donald Trump are on the decline.
Meanwhile, former Vice President Joe Biden -- now Democratic candidate for president -- is seeing a rise in favorability in the upcoming November election.
The poll surveyed 1,018 active-duty troops in late July and early August.
It found nearly half (49.9%) of those asked had an unfavorable view of the president. That’s compared to about 38% who had a favorable view.
According to the poll, if the election was held today, Biden would win 41.3% of the vote, with Trump receiving 37.4% and third party candidates tallying 12.8%.
In comparison, former President Barack Obama had a 36% favorability rating and a 52% unfavorable rating at the end of his second term, according to a January 2017 Military Times poll.
The Military Times conducted the polls in partnership with the Institute of Veterans and Military Families (IVMF) at Syracuse University. The poll has a margin of error of up to 2%.
