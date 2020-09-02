Lexington Town Council votes to extend face mask ordinance

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Town of Lexington has opted to extend its emergency ordinance requiring citizens to wear face masks within town limits.
The council voted to extend the ordinance on Monday and it is expected to remain in effect for 60 days or until the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control deems Lexington County as a “moderate incident county.”
Should DHEC classify Lexington County as a “low incident county,” the ordinance would be suspended without any further action from the council.
However, Lexington County Council may extend the emergency ordinance for one or multiple terms that span a maximum of 60 days as long as the term does not except six months.
