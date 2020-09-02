LEAP Days canceled at Chapin Elementary this week after intern tests positive for COVID-19

CHAPIN, S.C. (WIS) - Officials with School District Five of Lexington & Richland Counties announced LEAP Days at Chapin Elementary have been canceled this week after a university intern tested positive for COVID-19.
District officials said Chapin Elementary was notified of the positive result on September 1.
According to the district, areas used by the intern over the past several days were closed off to be deep cleaned and disinfected. Lexington-Richland 5 officials added the district has been in contact with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control regarding the case.
A second intern also reported a possible COVID-19 case, according to district officials, but test results for that intern were negative.
“Safety is our top priority, and we will continue to work with health officials to ensure the safety of our schools as we respond to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Lexington-Richland Five spokeswoman Katrina Goggins said in a statement.
With LEAP Days now canceled, students and staff will not report to the school this week. The school’s scheduled device pickup has also been canceled.
The district still plans for students to begin school on Sept. 8. However, officials will confirm those plans later this week.
