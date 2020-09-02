Lawsuit filed against ex-deputy, RCSD alleges illegal search, false imprisonment

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A lawsuit was filed in August against former Richland County deputy Kyle Oliver, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, and others alleging that deputies illegally entered a home and detained a woman in connection with a call about a reckless driver in 2018.
According to the lawsuit, Oliver and other deputies were called to Saucer Way regarding a vehicle that made its way off the road. The suit said Oliver and the deputies spoke to witnesses who said they saw an unidentified woman in the vehicle which was stuck in a ditch. When they went to check on the woman, the woman drove out of the ditch and back on the road before hitting a few trees along the road.
The suit said the witnesses followed the vehicle and found the car parked in a driveway on Saucer Way. The witnesses told deputies the woman went into the home.
The suit said the deputies arrived at the home and entered without receiving permission. Once inside, the deputies made their way to a bedroom where the three plaintiffs were asleep. The lawsuit alleged that a woman, man, and child were all seized “through the threat of deadly force.”
The woman, Katherine Tompeck, was handcuffed and placed in a patrol car for more than three hours, according to the lawsuit.
Tompeck was later charged with reckless driving and transported to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center. The case against Tompeck would later be dismissed.
The plaintiffs in the case allege they were deprived of their Fourth Amendment rights, which requires law enforcement to have a search or arrest warrant when searching a home. The lawsuit also alleges false imprisonment, invasion of privacy, trespassing, and gross negligence among other causes of action.
You can read the full lawsuit below:
