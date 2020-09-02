First Alert Forecast: Heat and Humidity continue, tropics are active.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’ve got a hot one today! Highs in the mid 90s and it will feel like around 109!
- Hot weather continues today through Friday!
- Expect a few storms this afternoon (20% chance).
- We see upper 90s Thursday and Friday with heat index values around 102 to 106.
- We’re also tracking the tropics with two Tropical Storms Nana and Omar. (not expected to impact the U.S.)
High pressure to our south will continue to pump heat and humidity to the region today. Expect highs in the mid 90s with mostly sunny skies. Heat index values will be around 109. Since humidity is up, expect a 20% chance of an isolated storm this afternoon.
Thursday and Friday we have winds coming from the west down the slopes of the Appalachians and this will heat up the air to around 98 on Thursday and 97 on Friday. Humidity will be a bit lower as the air dries out as it downslopes. Expect sunny skies.
Saturday a weak cold front approaches from the north and brings a 20% chance of showers and also brings partly cloudy skies. Morning lows are in the upper 70s and highs are in the low 90s, a little cooler!
Sunday we have a 40% chance of showers and storms as a weak short wave in the jet stream swings over the region. With increased cloud coverage our temps are a bit cooler too. Morning lows are in the low 70s and highs reach the upper 80s.
In the tropics we have 2 tropical storms. Nana is expected to hit Belize Wednesday evening as a weak category 1 hurricane with winds around 75mph. It will dissipate over southern Mexico.
Tropical Storm Omar will continue east over the northern Atlantic and maintain its TS strength for today and then start to weaken as it moves further east away from the U.S.
There are 2 tropical waves near Africa. The furthest one west has a 30% chance of developing into a depression in the next 5 days. The one just moving off of the coast of Africa has a 60% chance of developing in the next 5 days into a tropical depression.
Today: Partly cloudy skies mid 90s. (20% Chance for storms)
Thursday: Sunny. Upper 90s.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Upper 90s.
Saturday: Partly Cloudy, 20% chance of showers and storms. Low 90s.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, 40% chance of showers and storms. Upper 80s.
